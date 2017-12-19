Bedford Co. drug investigation leads to 29 arrests

A Bedford County drug investigation has led to 29 arrests. A grand jury returned 53 indictments on those people December 1st. According to a news release, the indictments are the results of an ongoing narcotics investigation. According to court records, the 29 individuals were arrested between December 7th and 15th.

From News Release: On Friday December 1, 2017, a Bedford County Grand Jury indicted twenty-nine individuals on 53 narcotics charges. The indictments are the results of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Bedford County by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Bedford Police Department and the Virginia State Police has arrested the following persons:

Paul Graham (three counts of distribution of Roxycodone)

Curtis Floyd (three counts of distribution of Methamphetamine)

Hunter Galaini (three counts of distribution of cocaine)

Brian Blankenship (one count of distribution of Heroin)

(one count of distribution of Methamphetamine)

Justine Cooper (one count of distribution of Oxycodone)

(one count of distribution of Methamphetamine)

Mary Lilly (one count of possession of Heroin)

(one count of possession of Methamphetamine)

(one count of possession of Buprenorphine)

Justin Carter (one count of distribution of Heroin)

Vickie Moreno (one count of distribution of Fentanyl)

(one count of child endangerment)

Terry Overstreet (one count of distribution of Fentanyl)

Shane Wooldridge (one count of distribution of Heroin)

Kenny Ramsey Sr. (one count of distribution of Oxycodone)

Sarah Meyers (one count of crack cocaine)

Jack Evans (two counts of distribution of cocaine)

(two counts of distribution of cocaine in a school zone)

Jeremy Steptoe (two counts of distribution of cocaine)

(two counts of distribution of cocaine in a school zone)

Courtney Hickey (two counts of distribution of methamphemine)

Scott Shank (one count of distribution of Methamphetamine)

Samuel Foster (one count of distribution of Methamphetamine)

Donovan Bruns (one count of distribution of Heroin)

Lisa D. Davidson (one count of manufacture Methamphetamine)

Joshua Adams (one count of opana)

Elicia Dickson (two counts of buprenorphine)

Each person arrested was presented with warm Christmas wishes from Sheriff Mike Brown in the form of his annual Christmas card explaining their Miranda rights.