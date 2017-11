If you are making plans for Thanksgiving weekend shopping, the local Better Business Bureau hopes you keep a couple of things in mind, whether it’s in person or online. For one, it’s a good idea to do your homework in advance to know whether a price is indeed a great deal. The BBB also suggests you know a retailer’s return and refund policy before you purchase anything. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

