Ballast Point’s General Manager for the newly-opened Botetourt County production and distribution facility joined WFIR live on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News for a wide-ranging conversation. Mike Alvarado talked about the tasting room and restaurant, the beer production that is set to begin later this year, public response to the newly-opened facility and more. Here is the entire conversation:

