Authorities searching for suspect involved in armed robbery

From Roanoke County Police Department -On Monday, April 24, 2017 at approximately 0335 hours, the Roanoke County Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the 7/11 Gas Station in the 3200 block of Peters Creek Road. The suspect was a tall male wearing a dark colored jacket, a dark colored ski mask, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes. He displayed a black firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect fled on foot, with an unknown amount of U.S. currency, on Peters Creek Road towards North Lake Drive.