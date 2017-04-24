Authorities searching for suspect involved in armed robbery

From Roanoke County Police Department-On Monday, April 24, 2017 at approximately 0335 hours, the Roanoke County Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the 7/11 Gas Station in the 3200 block of Peters Creek Road.   The suspect was a tall male wearing a dark colored jacket, a dark colored ski mask, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.  He displayed a black firearm and demanded money from the cashier.  The suspect fled on foot, with an unknown amount of U.S. currency, on Peters Creek Road towards North Lake Drive.

 

