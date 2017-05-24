Authorities investigating inmate death at Roanoke City jail

From the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office :The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke City Police Department are investigating the death of an inmate. On Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 6:38 PM a Roanoke City Sheriff’s Deputy found Inmate Roy Wayne Foley unresponsive and hanging in his cell by his bed sheet. Immediately, deputies initiated CPR and called Jail Medical Staff and 911. Medical staff responded to the cell and administered CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator). EMS responded to the Roanoke City Jail and administered lifesaving procedures that were unsuccessful. Mr. Foley was pronounced dead at 7:10 PM. The incident remains under investigation at this time. Mr. Roy Wayne Foley was processed into the Roanoke City Jail on May 22, 2017. He was being held without bond on multiple charges; 4 counts Grand Larceny, 4 Probation Violations, 2 counts Failure to appear in court, Forging public record, Statutory burglary of dwelling, Good behavior/suspended sentence violation, and Felony possession of a firearm.