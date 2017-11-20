Armed robber holds up Salem smoke shop

Salem Police are looking for a masked gunman who robbed a smoke shop. Police say he walked into the Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet last night, showed a silver handgun and demanded money. He took off on foot with the cash – no word on how much was taken.

From Salem Police: On November 19, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers from the Salem Police Department responded to the Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet located in the 500 block of East 4th Street in reference to a reported Armed Robbery. The store clerk told officers that a masked man with a silver handgun entered the store, demanded money and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, who is approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. The suspect also concealing his face and head with a black mask during the robbery. There were no injuries related to the incident. Anyone having information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective J.A. Blackwell with the Salem Police Department at (540) 375-3083.