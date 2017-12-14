UPDATE: Route 116 reopens in Windy Gap

UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say the road has re-opened.

Previously: It has happened again on Jae Valley Road – State Route 116 – in the Windy Gap area of southern Roanoke County. A truck is blocking traffic in both directions until further notice. Police say the accident happened shortly before 2:00 pm near Carr Rouse Road. Reports from the scene indicate the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is among the agencies responding. Police say traffic in both directions is being detoured.