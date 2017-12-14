UPDATE: Route 116 reopens in Windy Gap

December 14th, 2017 | Written by:

UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say the road has re-opened.

Previously: It has happened again on Jae Valley Road – State Route 116 – in the Windy Gap area of southern Roanoke County. A truck is blocking traffic in both directions until further notice. Police say the accident happened shortly before 2:00 pm near Carr Rouse Road. Reports from the scene indicate the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is among the agencies responding. Police say traffic in both directions is being detoured.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test