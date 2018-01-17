Democrats block bill to help shuttered rural SW Va hospital re-open

January 17th, 2018

Any hopes for a bipartisan tone in Richmond were dealt a sharp setback — at least for the moment — Tuesday. Democrats in the State Senate served notice yesterday they are ready to play hardball this year in efforts to gain passage of Medicaid expansion in Virginia. They blocked a bill authored by Republican Bill Stanley designed to help a shuttered Patrick County hospital re-open — and made no bones it was connected More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

