A Virginia high school student will see his or her work appear on state license plates in coming years, part of state efforts to bring greater awareness to distracted driving. The state’s DMV is conducting the competition, a design for a “Take Action Against Distraction” license plate. The winner also gets a $1,000. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full contest information.