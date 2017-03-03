March 3rd, 2017 | Written by:

The Down by Downtown Music Festival that coincides with the Blue Ridge Marathon weekend from April 20th through the 22nd is bigger than ever this year. The Roanoke Outside Foundation took over the event last year and for 2017 they’ve enlisted Across the Way Productions of Floyd Fest fame to help book the music acts. Elmwood park, The Spot on Kirk and Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers are among the venues taking part in the Down by Downtown Festival, which was started by a group of volunteers. Julia Boas is with Roanoke Outside:

3-3 Downtown for Web-WEB

