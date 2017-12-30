3 perish in Botetourt County house fire

(from WDBJ-7) Fire & EMS officials in Botetourt County say three people are dead after an early morning house fire.Crews responded to reports of a home on fire with residents still inside in the Lithia area of Buchanan at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a release from Botetourt County Fire & EMS. According to the release, once crews arrived, the home was heavily involved in the fire. Three occupants of the home were found outside of the residence, suffering from varying degrees of burns and were immediately transported to the hospital.

Further investigation into the fire determined that three other occupants were unaccounted for inside of the home. According to the release, the three unaccounted for occupants were found dead after the fire was brought under control. Authorities have not yet released any identification details of the three deceased individuals. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.