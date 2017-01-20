Warning: phone scammers threaten power shutoff

Within the last hour the Roanoke County Police has received three calls for service in reference to an attempted fraud. The citizens are getting calls from a male subject identifying themselves as an employee of Appalachian Electric Power (AEP). They are advising the person called that they area past due on their power bill and that if they do not pay by pre-paid cards their services will be cancelled immediately resulting in their power being cut off. We want to alert the community that AEP and no other utility company would ever demand any payment in this manner. If anyone has any information on this incident they should call the Roanoke County Emergency Communication Center at (540) 562-3265.