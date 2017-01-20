Warning: phone scammers threaten power shutoff

January 20th, 2017 | Written by:

Within the last hour the Roanoke County Police has received three calls for service in reference to an attempted fraud. The citizens are getting calls from a male subject identifying themselves as an employee of Appalachian Electric Power (AEP). They are advising the person called that they area past due on their power bill and that if they do not pay by pre-paid cards their services will be cancelled immediately resulting in their power being cut off.   We want to alert the community that AEP and no other utility company would ever demand any payment in this manner. If anyone has any information on this incident they should call the Roanoke County Emergency Communication Center at (540) 562-3265.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test