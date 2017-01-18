One dead, one arrested, one sought in Roanoke shooting

From Roanoke City Police: On January 17, 2017 at 6:15 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a home in the 2300 block of Staunton Avenue NW for a person who had been shot. The victim was identified as Michael Lee Nance, age 28, of Roanoke. Nance sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The first officer on scene began rendering first aid to Nance until paramedics arrived. Nance was speaking with officers at the scene. Roanoke Fire EMS transported Nance to Carilion Roanoke Memorial where he died at 7:37 p.m. Officers determined the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Staunton Avenue. Evidence recovered indicates that Nance had been in his vehicle when he was shot. Drug activity was involved in the shooting. After further investigation, officers arrested Michael Antonio David Jr., age 19, at his residence in the 4000 block of Wyoming Avenue NW at 7:45 a.m. At this point David Jr. has been charged with second degree murder. He was taken to the Roanoke City Jail. Detectives have also obtained a second degree murder warrant for Markieth O’Shea Bryson Jr., age 19, of Roanoke. He has not been served with the warrant at this time. Anyone with information on his immediate whereabouts should call 911. Anyone with information that may help find him please call 540-344-8500. Callers can remain anonymous.