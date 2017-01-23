Missing Botetourt Co. girl found, Charlottesville-area man charged

Update from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office: The missing juvenile reported to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office on January 21, 2017 has been located and returned home safe. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s office was able to develop a lead on a possible location of the juvenile on Sunday January 22, 2017. This led Botetourt Deputies to contact Albemarle County Police Department who assisted in identifying a suspect who Botetourt Deputies believe assisted juvenile in disappearing. At approximately 8:00 pm on Sunday the juvenile was located at a home in Albemarle County. A suspect was placed in custody by Albemarle County Police on a Botetourt County warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The suspect is identified as Garret Fitzgerald Coffman of Charlottesville VA. He is currently being held in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Previously: The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen. Melanie Pritts, 15, of Troutville, was last seen Friday night. She’s 5’5” and about 115 lbs. Deputies say she told friends she was heading south. Pritts may have a long-haired black and white cat with her as well. If you know Melanie Pritts’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (540) 473-8631.