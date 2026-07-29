Beginning with the harvest, the more steps that fresh produce has to go through before landing on a consumer’s table means more opportunities for contamination – such as in the widely publicized recall of lettuce from 9 states, and almost 20 million eggs possibly being contaminated. Local growers are ready to step up says a spokesperson for the Roanoke Foodshed Network. Take some links out of the supply chain and meet face to face with the growers in season locally who are ready to offer you their produce at local; farmer’s markets and farm stands, or maybe the LEAP retail shop on Patterson Avenue. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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