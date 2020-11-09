Warner, Kaine on abrupt firing of Defense Secretary Mike Esper today

| By

The Vice Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence – Virginia Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner – said in a tweet today that “this president can still do a lot of damage between now and January,” adding that “we can’t take our eyes off the ball yet.” He was referring to President Trump’s abrupt firing of Defense Secretary Mike Esper today. Warner thanked Esper for his service and said, quote, “the country deserves better than this.”

*

Virginia’s junior Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, says of today’s abrupt firing of Defense Secretary Mike Esper by President Trump that, “firing a Secretary of Defense in the last weeks of a lame duck Presidency serves no purpose and only demonstrates an instability harmful to American national defense.”

Media reports indicate that Esper had planned to resign; he and the President did not see eye to eye on several recent issues including sending the military in to quell rioting in cities, and renaming bases that honor Confederate soldiers from the Civil War.