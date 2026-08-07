A study highlighting the states with the most underprivileged children ranks VA among the top ten states with the most privileged kids.

A recent study released by WalletHub named Virginia among the top ten states with the most privileged children. The Commonwealth scored highly in metrics regarding children’s education, health, and the socioeconomic status of their parents. But WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo notes this isn’t just a question of “haves-vs.-have-nots”, though. He says the top ten states with the most underprivileged children – some sharing a border with Virginia – all have key features in common:

“They’re largely rural, there’s poor economies, there’s low incomes. Low incomes, of course, trigger poverty and with poverty comes high crime rates, and usually a lack of access to quality education, quality healthcare, [and] quality social services. So it does become a funding issue because in a lot of cases the money’s just not there.”

Lupo adds that the southwestern-most parts of Virginia likely share more in common with those underprivileged states than with the suburbs of Northern Virginia.