Virginia Tech education expert says youth reading decline caused by several factors Clark Palmer August 3, 2026 1 minute read The head of the Virginia Tech School of Education says there are several factors contributing to the drop in reading comprehension skills among young people. Details from WFIR’s Clark Palmer: Share: Post navigation Previous: Republican US Senate candidates make final pitches ahead of primary election Related Stories Republican US Senate candidates make final pitches ahead of primary election Clark Palmer August 3, 2026 Melrose Plaza unveils its 2026 group of “Living Legends” Gene Marrano July 31, 2026 Its Load the Bus time again for students this weekend Gene Marrano July 30, 2026