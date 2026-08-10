Virginia democrats will see the results of months of lobbying later this week.

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee announced late last month the six states it had voted to put forward for the early voting window of the 2028 Democratic presidential primary. After months of lobbying for the opportunity, Virginia found itself on that list with a proposed date of February 29th, 2028: a full week before Super Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says early-voting could mean more attention – and therefore more sway – in the 2028 democratic presidential candidate’s nomination, “I’m excited. I-I think it’s generally a good thing for a state to be before the Super Tuesday primary, because it means the state gets more attention. You know, Super Tuesday sometimes has ten or fifteen states all on the same day, and that means candidates really have to divide their time and attention.”

The DNC will cement the early voting calendar at its 3-day summer meeting, beginning this Thursday.