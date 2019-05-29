Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of valley

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR WESTERN ROANOKE…NORTHEASTERN PULASKI…EAST CENTRAL GILES… SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES… At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blacksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Blacksburg… Christiansburg… Newport… Mountain Lake… and Shawsville. This includes The following Location Virginia Tech. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. && HAIL…1.00IN WIND…60MPH