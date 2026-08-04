Incumbent Vivian Sanchez-Jones will be joined by newcomers Raekwon Moore (who got the highest vote total, more than 4300 votes) and Danny Clawson as the Democratic ticket in the general election, when 3 Roanoke City Council seats are up for grabs. Incumbent Peter Volosin finished far back in the final tally and will leave City Council at the end of the year.

Elsewhere Joy Powers won the 9th District Democratic primary and will challenge incumbent Morgan Griffith in November; Tom Periello took the 5th district primary and will face off against Republican incumbent John McGuire in the general.