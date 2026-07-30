Ian Price | July 29, 2026

ROANOKE, Va. — The Local Office on Aging has earned national recognition for its Emergency Food Pantry, receiving a 2026 Aging Achievement Award from USAging during the organization’s 51st Annual Conference in San Diego.

The Roanoke-based nonprofit was one of only 33 programs nationwide selected for the prestigious honor out of hundreds of Area Agencies on Aging across the country. The award was presented July 18-21 at the conference, marking the first time LOA has been nationally recognized by USAging.

LOA President and CEO Ron Boyd told WFIR News that rising grocery costs are forcing local seniors on fixed incomes to make impossible choices between food and essential medications.

“Rising food costs, unexpected expenses… Social Security doesn’t pay for everything,” Boyd said. “Many times seniors have to choose between buying food or paying for their prescriptions. Being able to provide nutritious food at an emergency time in their life helps bridge the gap, supports their independence, and gives them peace of mind.”

The Emergency Food Pantry operates year-round, delivering monthly supplemental grocery bags to low-income, food-insecure seniors across the Roanoke Valley, Alleghany Highlands, and surrounding counties. Eligible clients can receive assistance up to once per month.

Community-powered model serves region

The pantry distributes canned fruits and vegetables, proteins, pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter, soups, and other pantry staples. The program has expanded beyond traditional groceries to include hygiene products and dietary supplements such as Boost and Ensure liquid nutritional drinks.

Boyd said the program is sustained almost entirely through community donations and volunteer labor.

“Without the 250-plus volunteers, there is no way we could get all of these meals out,” Boyd said. “It is pretty much community-supported… We are so fortunate and blessed in this area.”

The pantry is powered by local churches, civic organizations, and individual donors who contribute both monetary gifts and shelf-stable goods throughout the year. Volunteers stock shelves, sort items, and deliver packages directly to homebound seniors.

Two-decade evolution from seasonal campaign

The year-round pantry grew from the overflow of LOA’s annual “Soup for Seniors” campaign, which has operated for more than 20 years. Held during the first week of February, the campaign brings in approximately 55,000 pounds of non-perishable food each year.

As late donations and monetary gifts continued arriving throughout the year, LOA evolved the effort into a permanent emergency food bank model to serve seniors facing unexpected financial crises.

Boyd said the national recognition validates the program’s impact and potential as a replicable model for other agencies.

“It’s nice to receive the national recognition of a program that has ingenuity, innovation, and that can be replicated in Area Agencies on Aging across the nation,” Boyd said. “We know locally and regionally that the LOA Emergency Food Pantry makes a difference, but it’s just nice to be recognized.”

National validation for local innovation

USAging CEO Sandy Markwood said the award-winning programs reflect the dedication and leadership of Area Agencies on Aging nationwide.

“These award-winning programs reflect the ingenuity, dedication and local leadership of Area Agencies on Aging across the country,” Markwood said. “They show what is possible when communities invest in the innovative approaches that Area Agencies on Aging develop to respond to the real needs of older adults and caregivers, and we are proud to celebrate the organizations leading this important work.”

The Local Office on Aging serves the cities of Roanoke, Salem, and Covington, along with Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, and Roanoke counties. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) offers more than 30 community-based services designed to help older adults maintain independence through nutrition, education, advocacy, and socialization.

Boyd emphasized that no senior should face hunger due to budget constraints.

“No senior should have to go hungry simply because their grocery budget doesn’t last until the end of the month,” Boyd said.

For more information about the Emergency Food Pantry or to donate, contact the Local Office on Aging at 540-345-0451 or visit www.loaa.org.