Ian Price | August 6, 2026

ROANOKE, Va. — WFIR’s sister station, 94.9 Star Country, will broadcast its 20th Annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Friday and Saturday to support families facing pediatric cancer across Southwest Virginia.

The two-day fundraiser runs Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the pediatric hematology and oncology clinic at Carilion Children’s Hospital.

Macy Ware, Director at Children’s Miracle Network at Carilion Children’s, told WFIR News that community generosity directly powers essential local medical services.

“For 20 years, our community has come together to give hope and funds to our local children fighting cancer,” Ware said. “The Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon has raised more than $7 million to help ensure families receive the lifesaving care they need close to home.”

The milestone 20th anniversary marks two decades of community support for regional pediatric oncology care. Last year’s successful two-day format returns after strong donor response, particularly on the second day of giving.

Donations stay local

Ware emphasized that every dollar raised remains in Southwest Virginia to support children receiving cancer treatment at Carilion Children’s.

“Every dollar, every penny, every coin that’s being called in and donated is staying right here at Carilion Children’s,” Ware said. “It’s helping provide lifesaving equipment, treatments, innovative technology, and just compassionate care for our local kids.”

The funds support critical medical equipment, advanced treatments, and compassionate care for young patients and their families throughout the region.

Live volunteer phone bank

Local volunteers will staff a live phone bank inside the Mel Wheeler, Inc. building throughout both broadcast days. Callers will speak directly with community volunteers answering donation pledges in real time.

“You’re going to hear our volunteers in the room here at 94.9 in the Wheeler Media building, and they’ll be in there answering the phone,” Ware said. “So you’ll have a real local person answering your call.”

Ware said the annual event creates a lasting connection between donors and the medical teams caring for local children.

“It truly is so inspiring to see our community come together and just really rally behind our kids, and to know that they care about our local children,” Ware said. “I think that’s really important, and to know that our community cares about that is really, really amazing.”

How to donate

Donors can contribute through multiple channels during the radiothon:

Call the live volunteer phone bank during broadcast hours

Text to give using the dedicated donation line

Give online at by clicking HERE

To give early, you can text “CKC” to 34984

The radiothon broadcasts live from the Mel Wheeler, Inc. studios at 3934 Electric Road in Roanoke.