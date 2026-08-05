On August 5, 2026, Roanoke Police officers responded to the 3700 block of Grandview Avenue NW following reports of a physical altercation that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The second individual involved, 25-year-old Trinity Divine Harper, was transported by private vehicle to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Harper succumbed to his injuries sustained during the incident and was pronounced deceased.