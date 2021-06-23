Roanoke College alum, McAfee creator found dead in Spanish prison

(AP) John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press today. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of the 75-year-old tycoon’s extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges. McAfee was raised largely in Salem and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1967 from Roanoke College, which also subsequently awarded him an honorary doctorate degree in 2008.

When McAfee was 15 his father committed suicide.

The statement didn’t identify McAfee by name, but said he was a 75-year-old U.S. citizen awaiting extradition to his country. A source familiar with the event who was not authorized to be named in media reports confirmed to the AP that the dead man was McAfee.