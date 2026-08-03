Republicans running for their parties US Senate nomination discuss why they should be the one to challenge Mark Warner this November:

One of the Republicans who is looking to upset the Commonwealth’s Senior US Senator in November says she wants to be the nation’s CPA. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has more:

The apparent front runner for the Republican US Senate nomination says he has an uprising of support that can defeat Mark Warner in November. That story from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:

A former member of the CIA and State Department is vying for the opportunity to face long-time Virginia Senator Mark Warner. Details from WFIR’s Clark Palmer