Republican US Senate candidates make final pitches ahead of primary election
Republicans running for their parties US Senate nomination discuss why they should be the one to challenge Mark Warner this November:
One of the Republicans who is looking to upset the Commonwealth’s Senior US Senator in November says she wants to be the nation’s CPA. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has more:
The apparent front runner for the Republican US Senate nomination says he has an uprising of support that can defeat Mark Warner in November. That story from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:
A former member of the CIA and State Department is vying for the opportunity to face long-time Virginia Senator Mark Warner. Details from WFIR’s Clark Palmer