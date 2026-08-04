The “high, steep mountain to climb,” that is challenging Democratic US Senator Mark Warner for his seat this fall begins tonight after one of three Republicans vying for the party’s nomination is declared the winner of today’s primary election. The polls are open until 7 tonight if you’re registered to vote. The chair of the political science department at Hollins University, Ed Lynch is a former local Republican Party officer who says the three GOP contenders running for the US Senate nomination aren’t going to outspend Mark Warner, a “three digit millionaire,” who has supporters with deep pockets as well.

Lynch says he has seen just one lawn sign for any of the three candidates seeking the party’s nomination to take on Three-term Senator Mark Warner this fall – Bert Mizusawa, Kim Farrington and David Williams. This Senate race is not viewed as competitive in the general election, Lynch doesn’t expect campaign funding from the Republican National Committee to be earmarked for Virginia this Fall. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story: