Its not a pharmacy like the corner drugstore where anyone can walk in to pick up a prescription, but is designed to serve long-term care facilities in Virginia and parts of surrounding states. “Specialty Rx” has cut a ribbon in Roanoke. Specialty Rx says it is the nation’s largest privately owned long-term pharmacy chain, supporting more than 11-hundred facilities and 350-thousand patients annually. Location number 15 opened recently on Connecticut Avenue in Roanoke and yesterday they cut a ribbon. WFIR’s Gene Marrano explains:

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