BREAKING: “Multiple fatalities” in El Paso mass shooting

From ABC News: As many as 18 people were shot and three suspects were in custody after a mass shooting at an El, Paso, Texas mall on Saturday morning that resulted in what one local official described as “multiple fatalities.” “They think things are basically under control for the time being,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told CNN shortly after 1 p.m. local time on Saturday.

At 12:11 p.m. local time, the El Paso Police Department issued a tweet that said in part, “We have multi reports of multiple shooters.” Area residents are being urged by local law enforcement to avoid the area north of the I-10 highway area in east El Paso. A spokesperson for Margo confirmed to ABC News that authorities had located “mutliple fatalities” from the shooting.

ABC News El Paso affiliate KVIA reported that the incident was unfolding in a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall. Calls by ABC News to that Walmart were not answered. The Cielo Vista Mall is one of the city’s oldest and most popular malls, particularly among Mexican tourists who cross the U.S. border to shop there and bring the goods back to Mexico. “We’re all pretty nervous and scared,” Mistey Garcia, 33, an employee at a Hooters restaurant in the Cielo Vista Mall told ABC News in a telephone interview. “We’re kind of hoping and sending our prayers down to everyone at Walmart.”

Garcia said no one at Hooters had been briefed directly by law enforcement – as they’re locked in the restaurant – about whether the shooting is unfolding in or near Walmart, and no restaurant employee directly heard gunshots. “So far everything’s blocked off, we are locked in,” she said. “We have police, border patrol, ambulances, fire trucks all coming down the road. There are ambulances everywhere.” Garcia said there are “a couple customers” who are being ushered into the back of the restaurant by management and told to shelter in place.