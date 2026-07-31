Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and Melrose Plaza unveiled its 2026 group of “Living Legends” this morning, five community leaders that are now honored on the “wall of history,” that celebrates northwest Roanoke and Black achievement. Its the second group of Living Legends to be recognized after the inaugural group last year. Retired pastors Edward Burton and William Lee, Roanoke Tribune publisher Stan Hale, one-time Star Search TV talent show winner Durell Coleman and retired Gainsboro Library director Carla Lewis were this year’s honorees.

In opening remarks, Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb thanked the second group of Living Legends for doing “extraordinary things in their lifetime.” Former Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. and Peter Lewis from Apple Ridge Farm – Carla Lewis’s husband – were among those honored in 2025. Goodwill President and CEO Richmond Vincent: