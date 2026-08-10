With help from a federal grant, Lynchburg Regional Airport is ready to complete a project ten years in the making.

Lynchburg Regional Airport is one of 339 airports across the country to receive a share of $870-million-dollars in federal airport infrastructure funding.

Cedric Simon, Director of Lynchburg Regional Airport, says the more than $5.2-million-dollars the airport was awarded will go towards creating the land-side infrastructure – including roads, utilities, and parking lots – of a project originally begun in 2017, “From the years 2017 to 2022 we conducted the air-side work, where we constructed an apron, we did grading, we built a taxi-way leading to that site. This will give us the land-side work.”

Simon says once the land-side project is complete, the site will be ready for an aviation business to move in and begin servicing their air crafts, “They have to be worked on, no different than people’s cars, or trucks, or vehicles. Either the airlines or a corporate aviation group – they’re looking for places to do work on these airplanes. This site supports that style of work.”

Simon adds that the grant’s funds will be contributing directly to the local economy: Lynchburg Regional Airport intends to employ local contractors for the project.