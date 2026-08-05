From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. Its the last weekend for the musical comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone, at Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke, this Thursday through Sunday.

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2026-2027 season; season tickets are on sale now for another year of masterworks concerts, the Pops series at the Salem Civic Center and destination concerts on the road a various other locations. At the Eleanor D Wilson Museum on the Hollins University campus, a new exhibit launches this Thursday and runs through December 12. Hear much more on the link below: