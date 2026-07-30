Its that time of year again – local public school systems are asking members of the community to “Load the Bus” this weekend with school supplies at any of the four Walmart stores in the Roanoke Valley. There’s a kickoff event tomorrow at 3-pm at the Salem Walmart, and then school supplies – or monetary donations – will be accepted through Sunday at 5pm, earmarked for students in need in Salem, Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Craig County. Every school supply donated by the public during the annual Load the Bus campaign will be distributed to children whose families may not be able to fully equip them for the new school year – in Roanoke County school gets underway again on August 13th. Chuck Lionberger is director of community relations for Roanoke County:

School buses will be on site at Roanoke area Walmart stores:

Friday, August 1: 3pm – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 2: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 3: Noon – 5 p.m.

Come out to any of the Roanoke Valley Walmart stores (Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem and Valley View) to donate school supplies for students who might not be able to afford the tools they need to be successful in school. We will be collecting supplies at the registers and at bins in each store throughout the day. We also will be accepting donations of back-to-school supplies and/or monetary donations for students in need. Any money collected at the event will be used to purchase school supplies. We need backpacks, glue sticks, notebooks, 3-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper (college and wide-ruled), pens, pencils, highlighters, rulers, folders, scissors, and construction paper. We also need classroom items like tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, dry erase markers and more.