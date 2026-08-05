Step away from those phones and other devices, at least for half a day … The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association presents its 2nd Annual “Commonwealth Day of Play,” this Saturday at the Brookside Par 2 golf course. Its free and all are welcome. Free food, fun and games – even pointers from local High School golfers for those that want to take a few swings on the Par 3 Brookside course. The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association is co-hosting this years Day of Play on Saturday from noon until 4pm. There’s also prizes, raffles, giveaways including a free sleeve of golf balls to the first 20 kids at the event. First Tee of Roanoke and several local police departments are also taking part this Saturday during the 2nd Day of Play.

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