Governor hits pause button on Medicaid work requirement deal

| By

Governor Northam says the impending Democratic takeover in Richmond has led him to “pause” negotiations with the federal government on approval of a Medicaid recipient work requirement that was brokered last year with state Republican lawmakers in order to push Medicaid expansion through. In a statement released today Northam said it was “unlikely” the Commonwealth would move forward with a program “that could cause tens of thousands of Virginians to lose their health care coverage”.