Fairfax County confirms state’s third death connected to Coronavirus

The Fairfax County Health Department has reported the third death in the Commonwealth connected to Coronavirus. Officials say a male in his 60’s died over the weekend as the result of respiratory failure connected to COVID-19 after contracting it through contact with a previous case. The state’s earlier deaths were reported in the Peninsula Health district, which covers localities including Newport News.

Read full Release From Fairfax County Health Department:

The Fairfax County Health Department is reporting its first death of a hospitalized patient who previously tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The patient was a male in his 60s who acquired COVID-19 through contact with a previously reported case. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

This is the third death attributed to COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health reported two deaths earlier in the week in the Peninsula Health District.

“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department. “The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes.”

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If symptoms develop, please contact your health care provider and describe the situation.

To lower the risk of transmission, the Health Department recommends the following: