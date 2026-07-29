From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.com. Its the second of three weekends at Showtimers Community Theatre, this Thursday night through August 9th, for the Drowsy Chaperone, a Tony award winning musical where colorful characters come to life in a lonely man’s apartment, in a musical that’s also filled with funny dialogue. Its the last weekend starting this Wednesday night for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Mill Mountain Theatre, as the story of Willie Wonka comes to life on the Trinkle Main Stage. The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2026-27 season, with masterworks concerts featuring the music of Mozart, Dvorak, Brahms and more … and Pops concerts with the music of Sinatra, Rock music from the 70’s and the Kings of soul. See RSO dot-com for details. Opera Roanoke has also announced its 2026-27 offerings, which includes Verdi’s La Traviata to kickoff the season September 19th and 20th at Jefferson Center. Hear more in the link below:

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