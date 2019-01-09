Driver smiles for State Police after highway pursuit, arrest

| By

A southeast Virginia man is jailed after state police say he led them on a high-speed chase today on Interstate 81. Troopers say it started when a Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a vehicle doing 78 in a 60-mile-per-hour work zone. 24-year-old Dejuane Wilson of Wakefield allegedly took off – and was captured about 35 miles later in the Salem area. State Police sent this photo of Wilson taken today after his arrest.

From Virginia State Police: At 10:33 a.m. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for 78 mph in a 60 mph work zone at the 104 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County. The 2013 red Chevrolet Camaro refused to stop when the deputy activated his emergency lights. The vehicle entered Montgomery County on Interstate and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance from the Virginia State Police. The Virginia State Police units were able to stop the vehicle at the 138.7 mile marker. The subject was taken into custody with incident. Dejuane Ramel Wilson, 24, of Wakefield, Va. was charged Felony Elude by the Virginia State Police and transported to the Roanoke County Jail. Charges are pending in Pulaski County