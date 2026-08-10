The Department of Motor Vehicles says that in 2025 Virginia recorded 233 drugged driver fatalities – 117 of those deaths were related to cannabis use. By this time next year a retail market operation for legal sales of marijuana should be in place – but the DMV isn’t waiting until then to get the message out – Don’t Drive High. A new, slickly-produced video that will be aired on TV, radio and social media platforms between today and Labor Day carries a simple message for cannabis users – if you get high, relax – but not while driving. In the “Relaxx” video people at all different ages are portrayed as high – but they are not in a vehicle, they’re at home chilling on the couch watching TV or gaming, out in the garden, or satisfying their urge to snack. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the details:

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