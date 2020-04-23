BREAKING: Active standoff in Franklin County

NEWS RELEASE:

At approximately 2:45pm, Franklin County Sheriffs Office arrived in the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road for a warrant service. Upon approach to the residence, the subject barricaded themselves within the home. Deputies are on scene trying to talk the subject out of the home. For the safety of these surroundings in this incident, Bonbrook Mill Road is closed from US 220 to Wirtz Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to detour and avoid the area due to road closure.