COVID-19 cases in Commonwealth exceed 13 thousand

According to numbers released this morning by VDH, there are more than 560 new cases of coronavirus statewide, bringing the overall total to more than 13 thousand. Over the same 24 hour period, there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. Data shows more than 80 thousand people in Virginia have been tested.According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized and discharged is more than 18 hundred