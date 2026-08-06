CHIP of Roanoke Valley holds its 5th annual Back to School Celebration
CHIP of Roanoke Valley held its 5th annual Back to School Celebration today, providing school supplies and other services to hundreds of children and families. At today’s Back to School celebration community partner booths offered information on wellness activities and other services. Tiffany Dennis is the major gift officer for CHIP, an early childhood visiting program in downtown Roanoke focused on mothers-to-be and low income children: