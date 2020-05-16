Body found along river bank; ID not yet confirmed

NEWS RELEASE: On 5/16/2020 at approximately 1201 hours Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded the 4900 block of Indian Valley Road, in reference to a death investigation. Upon arrival deputies along with the, Riner Volunteer Rescue Sqaud, Riner Swift Water Rescue, and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office located a human body along side the river bank.

At this time the investigation is on-going, and the identity of the individual has not been determined. It is uncertain if this individual is the same as the recently reported missing party from Floyd County. The Floyd County and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Divisions were actively working the scene. It is recommended that all citizens avoid the area until the investigation is complete. The medical examiner’s office has taken possession of the body.