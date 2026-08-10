Virginia attorney general Jay Jones was in Roanoke today, holding a “Public Safety Roundtable,” with local law enforcement agencies, Roanoke City officials and private organizations, with a focus on reducing gun violence and intervention programs that help young people avoid that path forward – and incarceration. Jones also visited Carilion Clinic’s Violent Injury recovery and support program, to learn how the hospital-based staff helps survivors of gun violence, stabbings and assault regain their health. He heard about a number of different approaches to gun and gang violence intervention in Roanoke:

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