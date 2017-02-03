Years of work lead to Botetourt County African-American History collection

February 3rd, 2017 | Written by:

Courtesy: Malanie Jones

The dogged determination of a Botetourt County woman and her late brother have helped lead to creation of a permanent record of the county’s African-American community. That collection is on display this month, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

02-03 Botetourt Museum Wrap1-WEB

An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th, from noon until 2:00 pm. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 pm. Admission is free. The museum is located behind the main Botetourt Count Courthouse building in Fincastle.

 

