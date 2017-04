A Lynchburg-area company is mourning the loss of one of its workers in a workplace accident yesterday near Roanoke. W.E.L. identifies him as Charles McFadden, a nine-year employee, and says he died during structure demolition in the Bonsack area. The company says internal and external investigations into McFadden’s death are under way. At the moment, further details are not available.

