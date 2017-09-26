Women’s Shelter gets financial boost

September 26th, 2017

Transitional Options for Women – the “halfway house” on Patterson Avenue that helps female ex-inmates as they return to mainstream society – received a ten thousand dollar grant that will be used to renovate another building on 13th Street in the West End.  Royal Neighbors insurance company presented Executive director Dorothy Owsley with that “Big Check” today. Transitional Options for Women has also made the short list of nominees vying for larger grants from the Roanoke Women’s Foundation; those will be announced in November.  Owsley says that space will generate revenue for the shelter with a full-service coffee shop, a thrift store and several apartments.

