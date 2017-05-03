UPDATE: Family members say body found near Boones Mill, is that of missing Roanoke woman

Update: Family members of Brittany Freeny, confirm the body found yesterday by a utility crew on Murray Knob Road near Boones Mill is hers. Freeny was last seen Monday in area of Cove Road and Wellsley Street.There is no word from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office on whether or not the body is Freeny’s.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body this morning. Her identity is not yet known. Officials say a utility crew discovered the body along Murrays Knob Road near Boones Mill. The woman is African-American, but investigators are saying little else right now, including any indication on the possible cause of death.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On May 3, 2017, just before 10:00 AM, the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call from workers on Murrays Knob Rd. advising they had found a body in the woods off of Murray Knob Rd. Murray Knob Rd. is located in the Boones Mill community of Franklin County. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found the body of an unidentified African American female. Investigators are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.