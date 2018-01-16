Woman struck, killed on US 220; police don’t know who she is

State Police say they don’t yet know the identity of a woman who was struck and killed Friday evening while walking in a travel lane of US 220 in Franklin County. Four vehicles struck the woman, whose body has been sent to medical examiner’s office in Roanoke in hopes of identifying her.

News release: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. H. Cepelnik is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. The crash occurred Friday (Jan. 12) at 7:00 p.m. on Route 220, one mile south of Route 635 in Franklin County. A female pedestrian was walking in the center of the left southbound travel lane of Route 220, when she was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, traveling south on Route 220. The pedestrian was then struck by three other vehicles which were also traveling south in the left lane. The female pedestrian was not carrying any personal information which would provide the state police information as to her identity. The body has been sent to the Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for identification. The Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash investigation. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash or the pedestrian is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.