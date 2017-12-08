Winter Weather Advisory issued, accumulations expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Interstate 81 corridor through Saturday afternoon. Forecasters say the winter storm moving mainly to our south and east could bring one to three inches of snowfall to the Roanoke region — and higher amounts to Southside and central Virginia. VDOT urges caution on area roadways, especially in higher elevations and on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

From the National Weather Service: A storm system now developing in the Deep South will bring snow to areas primarily east of Interstate 81, with heavy snow likely along and just east of Blue Ridge and into the North Carolina and Virginia Piedmont. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 pm Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with the heaviest amounts east of Interstate 81.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia along the Interstate 81 corridor.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.